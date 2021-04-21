A Michigan man who stabbed a Ney-area resident and was shot by a county sheriff's deputy he allegedly tried to attack has entered pleas to two charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Thigpen's $1 million bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 7.
He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) where he has been incarcerated since May 20, 2020.
Authorities allege that on May 17, at 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road, Thigpen stabbed the resident there, Michael Harris, with a "large" hunting knife, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Harris was briefly hospitalized, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
After the Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene, Thigpen allegedly tried to attack the responding deputy, who shot him in the torso. The deputy was not injured.
Thigpen was transported to a Toledo hospital where he was kept under guard before being taken to CCNO.
"This was a very dangerous situation that the sheriff involved handled appropriately," Murray told The Crescent-News. "... (Thigpen) fortunately did not suffer more serious injuries. He's going to be serving a substantial prison term."
Thigpen could be sentenced up to approximately 20 years in prison on the charges, according to Murray, who said he is recommending a sentence in the 13- to 16-year range.
Represented by Defiance attorney Danny Hill II, Thigpen had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on the above three charges in May 2020.
One of the felonious assault charges was amended from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony as part of the negotiated pleas.
Murray said Thigpen is on parole for felony offenses in Michigan.
