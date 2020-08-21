OTTAWA — An Ottawa man has entered a plea here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to an amended sexual abuse charge.
Daniel Salazar, 38, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $250,000 cash or surety bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
The sexual battery charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony.
A June indictment alleged that he had forced sexual conduct with a teenage girl in June 2018, as well as "reckless" sexual conduct with the victim, which was prohibited due to her age.
