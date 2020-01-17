OTTAWA — Sentencing in an armed robbery and abduction case has been scheduled here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
James Phillips, 39, Toledo, pleaded guilty recently to aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony; and kidnapping, a second-degree felony. He entered the charges following a pretrial hearing.
Judge Keith Schierloh ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Phillips’ $250,000 cash or surety bond with no 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for 1 p.m. March 9 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
According to court records, the plea agreement between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammer’s office and Phillips’ attorney — Christopher Woodworth of Cleveland — stipulated that a prison term of 11 to 15 years would be recommended on the robbery charge to run concurrently, or at the same time, with time imposed on the kidnapping charge.
Meanwhile, a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing in March.
Phillips’ case had been scheduled for a jury trial in Putnam County on Jan. 27-28, but this was vacated following his guilty pleas.
The charges allege that on Nov. 2, Phillips robbed Putnam County resident Addie Kiene at gunpoint outside Columbus Grove’s Dollar General store, then made her drive him northbound with her car.
Kiene reportedly talked Phillips into letting her out of the vehicle on Putnam County Road 9-K, before he continued on with her car, later turning himself in to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.
