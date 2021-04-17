PAULDING — A motorist has entered a plea in Paulding County Common Pleas Court here to a charge alleging that he caused the traffic death of his passenger.
Brandon Smith, 31, Paulding, pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty by Judge Tiffany Beckman.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Smith’s personal-recognizance bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 14.
The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
The plea was a result of negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Smith’s attorney, Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville, a Cleveland suburb. As part of the plea agreement, explained Burkard, he agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation.
The charge alleged that on Aug. 25, 2019, Smith was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette that went out of control on a curvy area of Ohio 500, just southwest of Paulding, and rolled over several times. His passenger, Aaron Crutchfield, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., was killed in the crash.
Burkard told The Crescent-News that Smith, who sustained serious injury in the crash and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and alcohol use. He explained that Smith’s vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to Ohio Highway Patrol crash reconstruction data.
Burkard described the case as “just a real unfortunate situation with two young men — both using alcohol and drugs.”
He noted that toxicology tests revealed that Crutchfield had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.
Smith faces a maximum prison term of five years at sentencing.
His plea came the same day that a motion to suppress evidence was to be heard in common pleas court. However, the motion did not go forward and Smith entered his no contest plea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.