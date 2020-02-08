NAPOLEON — A Bowling Green man who rammed his vehicle into a Henry County Sheriff’s Office cruiser during a pursuit last spring has entered pleas to amended charges in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Raziel Guerrero, 27, pleaded guilty to robbery, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.
Judge John Collier ordered a pre-sentence investigation, while sentencing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. March 16. Guerrero has been released on a personal-recognizance bond with conditions, including regular reporting.
As part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Guerrero’s attorney — Charles Boss of Maumee — the robbery charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while the fourth-degree felony was amended from felonious assault, a first-degree felony.
Howe-Gebers said she recommended a six-year prison term for Guerrero when he is sentenced in March.
“Given all the facts and the recommended sentence, it was an appropriate resolution,” she said. “We’re recommending six years.”
Guerrero was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in May 2019, not long after the incident.
According to Howe-Gebers, Guerrero and others unlawfully entered an apartment in Malinta during the early morning hours of May 15.
“He knew the people, and then when they called it in (to authorities), he fled from the police from Malinta to Holgate,” she said.
A sheriff’s deputy blocked Guerrero’s vehicle on a street in Holgate, at which point the defendant rammed the officer’s cruiser. He then fled on foot, but was apprehended on North Brayer Street after being stunned with a taser gun while resisting arrest.
The deputy was not injured.
