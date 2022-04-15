NAPOLEON — A man has entered a plea to a child sexual abuse charge here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Joseph Rodriguez, 58, whose address was not listed on the court website, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $100,000 bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 19.
Rodriguez allegedly had forced sexual conduct with an 11-year-old girl on Nov. 25-26.
He was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
