NAPOLEON — An Archbold man has entered pleas to two charges here in Henry County Common Pleas Court concerning sexual abuse allegations involving two teenage victims.
Louie Delgado, 47, pleaded guilty to charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 21.
A second count of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and a second count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and Delgado's attorney, Chris Dreyer of Swanton.
The indictment had alleged that Delgado had sexual conduct with two girls between the ages of 13 and 16.
The rape charge to which he pleaded alleges that he had sexual conduct with one of the girls, while the gross sexual imposition charge alleges that he had sexual contact with the other victim.
Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News she is recommending a prison term of seven to 10 years, while the sentencing range on the rape charge is three to 11 years.
She said the allegations were originally disclosed by the victims to a relative who reported it to authorities.
"They would like to see him (Delgado) go away a long time," she said. "Given the facts of the case, they were satisfied with the resolution."
Delgado was indicted by a county grand jury in September. He has been released on a personal-recognizance bond with electronic monitoring through the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.