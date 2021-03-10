NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has entered a plea to an amended felonious assault charge here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Tony Perez, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $150,000 cash bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 30.

Perez remained incarcerated Tuesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The above charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and Perez's attorney, Paul Duggan of Bryan.

Perez is charged with breaking into a former girlfriend’s residence in Napoleon on Dec. 22 and strangling her. She lost consciousness, Howe-Gebers explained, and was treated at Henry County Hospital.

