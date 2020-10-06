A Napoleon man has entered pleas in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to nine charges primarily related to fraud visited upon two elderly persons.
Joshua Meyer, 26, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of identity fraud, each a third-degree felony; identity fraud against a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; four counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Meyer’s bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said he has recommended a five-year prison term.
Meyer already is serving a 24-month prison term on Fulton County charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Meyer had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on five separate occasions in the past 18 months.
They concerned a variety of crimes, but the primary victims were two elderly women.
“He used stolen identifications from the victims, and a pattern of conduct resulted in excess of $5,000 in theft and fraudulent transactions,” said Murray.
A former girlfriend also was victimized by Meyer, according to Murray. And Meyer failed to appear for a court hearing in common pleas court after having been released on a personal-recognized bond.
Remaining charges from the Defiance County indictments will be dismissed when Meyer is sentenced as part of the plea agreement between Murray’s office and Meyer’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The most serious charge among those is engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
