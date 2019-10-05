BRYAN — An Edon man has entered pleas in Williams County Common Pleas Court here to three charges stemming from a double-fatal crash last year.
John A. Smith, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, each a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Sentencing was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Oct. 29 and Smith’s $150,0000 bond was continued. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, according to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.
The charges allege that on May 5, 2018, while Smith was operating a vehicle under the influence, his pickup collided head-on with another vehicle on U.S. 20, near Ohio 49, in northwest Williams County.
The driver of the other vehicle, David Williams, 65, and his passenger, Roberta Williams, 60, both of Edgerton, were killed in the collision.
