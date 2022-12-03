A Defiance man has entered a plea in a domestic assault case that began as an attempted murder indictment.
Zachery Billings, 25, 1160 S. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
A motion to revoke his community control from a previous conviction for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, also remains pending and will be handled during the sentencing. He had been placed on probation for two years on that charge.
A Defiance County grand jury indictment in June alleged that on May 29 at a home on Defiance’s Rivera Road, Billings strangled his mother, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. She was hospitalized following the incident, he indicated. The indictment also alleged that he punched and assaulted the victim and restrained her while causing her harm over several hours, thus the kidnapping charge. Additionally, Billings allegedly brandished a knife during the incident and has a domestic violence conviction, raising the felony level of that charge.
Billings had been indicted by a county grand jury on a charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and the aforementioned kidnapping and domestic violence charges to which he entered pleas.
However, the attempted murder charge and both counts of felonious assault will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Billings’ attorney, Cam Stanley of Defiance.
Asked why the attempted murder charge will be dismissed, he stated this came “at the request of the victim who is the mother of the defendant who didn’t want to see him go away for a long time.”
