A local man who allegedly stole a CSX vehicle that was later struck and heavily damaged by a train in Defiance has entered pleas to four charges.
Jeffery Smith, 35, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to intimidation, a third-degree felony, as well as vandalism, interference with the operation of a train and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Smith’s $100,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision. Sentencing was set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in common pleas court.
Three of the charges stem from an incident on July 26 when Smith allegedly possessed a CSX Railroad pickup truck taken from a facility on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue. The vehicle was abandoned on CSX’s Squires Avenue crossing after it became stuck, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, and was struck by a westbound train.
The truck and an adjacent crossing control box and gate were heavily damaged. The intimidation charge alleges that on Aug. 13 he “threatened a witness to his offenses in an attempt to intimidate the individual,” according to the prosecutor’s office.
A separate charge from the CSX Railroad incident alleges that Smith possessed a stolen moped on July 29.
A charge of railroad grade crossing device vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement reached between Murray’s office and Smith’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
