A Bowling Green man who stabbed an acquaintance inside a Defiance convenience store last year has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Steven Collins, 41, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Collins' $150,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for June 7.
Collins continues to be incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since his arrest on July 3, 2020.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said he has recommended a prison term of four years and 11 months.
Although this would leave Collins eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in prison, Murray told The Crescent-News an agreement was reached with the defendant's attorney — Nicholas Fee of Bryan — that he would serve two years before being turned over to a secure treatment facility.
Collins was indicted in July 2020 by a Defiance County grand jury which alleged that in the early morning hours of July 3 he stabbed an acquaintance — James Mason of Bowling Green — with a small knife inside Defiance's Circle K convenience store/gas station on North Clinton Street.
Mason was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Hospital where he was treated and released. Murray said Mason was stabbed in the side.
Collins was arrested by Defiance police shortly thereafter and taken to CCNO.
