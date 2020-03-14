A Cleveland man who allegedly broke into a Defiance vehicle dealership and fled in a stolen vehicle has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Christian Malzahn, 23, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $250,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 20 he broke into Stykemain GMC Buick, 25124 Elliott Road, and stole property from inside the business. Authorities further allege that Malzahn was found stealing a vehicle from outside the business when a sheriff’s deputy arrived.
Malzahn fled the scene in the vehicle, traveling at high rates of speed and creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. He was pursued by police into Wood County where he was stopped with the assistance of other area law enforcement officers and taken into custody.
