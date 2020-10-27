NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has entered a plea here in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a charge alleging that he threatened a city police officer with a potentially deadly weapon during a theft complaint investigation.

Eric Gossman, 38, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $100,000 cash bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

Gossman is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Charges of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Gossman’s attorney, Alex Smith of Bowling Green.

An August, Henry County grand jury had alleged that on July 27 Gossman threatened a Napoleon police officer with the sharp end of a pair of handcuffs. The defendant had grabbed the handcuffs during a physical altercation with the officer, according to Howe-Gebers.

She told The Crescent-News that the officer was investigating a shoplifting complaint involving the Circle K gas station and convenience store on Napoleon’s Scott Street. Gossman was located on foot on a street just south of there, Howe-Gebers explained, when he allegedly resisted arrest and threatened to kill the officer.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gossman’s arrest and prosecution, Howe-Gebers indicated, “sends a message that when you’re involved with law enforcement, you have to listen to their commands and not get into a fight ... .”

She noted that Circle K had been familiar with Gossman because “he had shoplifted from them before. They knew who they were looking for.”

