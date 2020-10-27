NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has entered a plea here in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a charge alleging that he threatened a city police officer with a potentially deadly weapon during a theft complaint investigation.
Eric Gossman, 38, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $100,000 cash bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Gossman is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Charges of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Gossman’s attorney, Alex Smith of Bowling Green.
An August, Henry County grand jury had alleged that on July 27 Gossman threatened a Napoleon police officer with the sharp end of a pair of handcuffs. The defendant had grabbed the handcuffs during a physical altercation with the officer, according to Howe-Gebers.
She told The Crescent-News that the officer was investigating a shoplifting complaint involving the Circle K gas station and convenience store on Napoleon’s Scott Street. Gossman was located on foot on a street just south of there, Howe-Gebers explained, when he allegedly resisted arrest and threatened to kill the officer.
No one was injured in the incident.
Gossman’s arrest and prosecution, Howe-Gebers indicated, “sends a message that when you’re involved with law enforcement, you have to listen to their commands and not get into a fight ... .”
She noted that Circle K had been familiar with Gossman because “he had shoplifted from them before. They knew who they were looking for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.