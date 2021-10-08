A Defiance man has pleaded not guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a charge that he attempted to strangle another man.
Leviticus Magitt, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty in Defiance to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Magitt attempted to strangle a 20-year-old man on Sept. 10. The incident took place in the victim's apartment, across the hall from Magitt's residence in an apartment complex on Rosewood Avenue where both resided.
The victim was taken by a Defiance EMS squad to a city hospital where he was treated and released.
Murray noted that Magitt and a co-defendant did not break into the apartment, but forced their way in by pushing on the door.
