An area man has been arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder charge and three other offenses.
William Reed, 50, 13536 Fullmer Road, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and his $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
The alleged incident occurred on July 13 at Reed's residence where he allegedly tried to strangle a former girlfriend, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He also "engaged in a pattern of conduct" from July 12-15 "that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress" and "made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim," Murray's office alleges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.