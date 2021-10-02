In the early hours of Monday morning, Defiance police officers responded to a dispatch for a stabbing.

According to a report obtained from Police Chief Todd Shafer, at approximately 4:34 a.m., officers responded to Mercy-Defiance Hospital on a report of a male subject who had been stabbed.

Hellis Hatton Jr., 55, 2316 S. Clinton St., was treated for a stab wound and released.

Chief Shafer reported that Hatton was charged with domestic violence, a third-degree felony, due to prior convictions, he was taken to CCNO and expected to be arraigned yesterday at a mandatory court appearance at 8:15 a.m. in Defiance Municipal Court.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments