A rural Defiance man indicted on 72 sex-related offenses has been arrested.

Simuel Brown Jr., 62, 10446 Stevens Road, was recently indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on 24 counts of child endangering, each a second-degree felony; and 48 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.

The charges allege that as an ongoing course of conduct from approximately 2012-2014 he had sexual contact with two girls, now aged 19 and 20, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.

The indictment also alleges that Brown was in a position of authority over the two girls and compelled them to participate in "nudity-related matters" on multiple occasions, allegedly for disciplinary reasons, Murray explained.

Brown was arrested this week by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for a secret indictment on the above charges.

