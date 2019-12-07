A Defiance man has been charged this week with a sex offense following an alleged incident at Defiance High School.
Solomon Garcia, 33, 225 Wabash St., was charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
Garcia was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Garcia was employed by T.A.C.K.L.E., a non-profit social service agency, and assigned to Defiance High School. The charge is a result of an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Garcia was arraigned Friday in Defiance Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $100,000 with no 10% cash allowance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His attorney is E. Charles Bates.
A preliminary hearing for Garcia is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
T.A.C.K.L.E., which stands for teach, aspire, critical, knowledge, learning and empowerment, was introduced to the district in 2015 by the RFS Charitable Foundation, an Ohio 501©3 non-profit organization that is a state- and nationally-accredited behavior health agency. It serves more than 1,200 students in five Ohio counties. Headquartered in Toledo, it also has a satellite office in Defiance.
In the T.A.C.K.L.E. program, students are referred for behavioral health services by guidance counselors in the school. A behavioral health agency, T.A.C.K.L.E. is designed to offer case management, therapy and alcohol- and drug-related services, while also providing onsite help to students as needed while at school.
