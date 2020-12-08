A Defiance man has been arraigned on a two-count indictment concerning an assault last month that turned deadly.
Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
The charges allege that on Oct. 25 in a parking lot outside Defiance’s AMVETS Post 1991 building, 1795 Spruce St., Byrd assaulted Johnny Jiminez, 67, of Defiance, striking him with his fists. Jiminez died six days later from head injuries (on Oct. 31), according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Murray told The Crescent-News that the assault occurred just after Byrd had an altercation with another man. He indicated that Jiminez tried to intervene in the earlier confrontation when he was struck by Byrd.
