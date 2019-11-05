COLUMBUS GROVE — A Lucas County man wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery and abduction on Saturday in Columbus Grove has since turned himself in to law enforcement.
According to Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, James Phillips, 39, Toledo, reportedly turned himself in to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.
Phillips was booked at the Lucas County Jail and then transported to the Putnam County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated robbery. He was expected to be arraigned in Putnam County Municipal Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Additional charges are pending.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, the office received a call about an armed robbery outside Columbus Grove’s Dollar General store at 723 S. Main St.
A male, later identified as James Phillips, allegedly took Putnam County resident Addie Kiene at gunpoint and made her drive him toward Ottawa in her red 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Phillips took Kiene’s cellphone and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, the release noted.
While driving toward Ottawa, Phillips threw Kiene’s cellphone out the window, before Kiene was able to convince Phillips to let her out of the car on County Road 9-K. Phillips left the scene with Kiene’s vehicle before she was able to flag down a passerby for help on Ohio 65, according to the sheriff’s office.
Siefker reported that the Kiene vehicle has yet to be located. The Toledo Police Department is currently searching a certain area of Toledo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.