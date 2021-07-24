BRYAN — A local man was arrested here for robbery of a restaurant.
Bryan Police Chief Christopher Chapa has reported that, at noon on Thursday, Braden Robert Hahn, 22, 324 E. Maple St., Bryan, was arrested for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Hahn had robbed the McDonald’s restaurant at 1207 S. Main St. on July 17, and is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Stryker, on a $100,000 bond.
