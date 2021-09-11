NAPOLEON — A teen charged with causing two drug overdose deaths has been arraigned here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

James Cox Jr., 18, Malinta, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and his $30,000 bond was continued.

According to the indictment, he caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon, who died at separate locations on June 25.

He allegedly sold them percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which investigated the deaths.

Cox is represented by Toledo attorney Lori Zaner.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments