A Defiance man has been placed on community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a burglary charge, but already faces a possible probation violation.
Joshua Black, 41, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk and ordered to make $3,000 restitution to the victim on charges of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A 41-month prison term was reserved in case Black violates terms of community control.
According to Prosecutor Morris Murray, a community control violation has been filed as Black tested positive for drug use not long after his sentencing. A hearing is pending in common pleas court.
As part of the plea negotiations in the case, an underlying indictment for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
The indictment had alleged that on Nov. 2, 2019 Black and another suspect — Amareon Harrison, 22, 627 Santa Fe Place — forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Degler Street where the victim was robbed of property valued at more than $1,000.
Charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, are pending against Harrison, who remains at-large, according to Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.