A Defiance man has been placed on community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a burglary charge, but already faces a possible probation violation.

Joshua Black, 41, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk and ordered to make $3,000 restitution to the victim on charges of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A 41-month prison term was reserved in case Black violates terms of community control.

According to Prosecutor Morris Murray, a community control violation has been filed as Black tested positive for drug use not long after his sentencing. A hearing is pending in common pleas court.

As part of the plea negotiations in the case, an underlying indictment for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

The indictment had alleged that on Nov. 2, 2019 Black and another suspect — Amareon Harrison, 22, 627 Santa Fe Place — forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Degler Street where the victim was robbed of property valued at more than $1,000.

Charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, are pending against Harrison, who remains at-large, according to Murray.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments