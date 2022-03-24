PAULDING — An Oakwood man has entered a plea here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to two charges related to a September 2021 shooting in Oakwood.
Charles Brown, 32, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with aggravated assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony.
Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 25.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, or the Landing Strip bar in Oakwood. He also must continue with electronic monitoring through Paulding Municipal Court’s probation department.
An indictment for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, likely will be dismissed at sentencing. Indictments are typically dismissed following a plea resolution in which the defendant enters a plea to a charge or charges in a bill of information.
Brown is charged with shooting Dustin Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, multiple times with a 9mm handgun during an altercation outside The Landing Strip in Oakwood early on Sept. 6, 2021. Brown was assaulted by a group of people following the shooting, according to Paulding County authorities.
Dobbelaere was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
The indictment had contained a specification that Brown used a Ford Taurus car in the commission of the offense as well as the aforementioned handgun. These were subject to forfeiture under the original indictment upon conviction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.