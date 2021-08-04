NAPOLEON — A Malinta man has entered a plea in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a charge alleging that he supplied a family member with a dangerous drug which caused an overdose.
Tyler McCabe, 27, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $10,000 cash bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 17.
A charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and McCabe's attorney, Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo.
The charge — returned by a Henry County grand jury in May — alleges that on Nov. 29, 2020, he provided fentanyl to his sister, Amber Clark, 35, Malinta, who overdosed in Napoleon. She was revived by Napoleon Fire and Rescue with narcan, according to an official with the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit.
Clark was indicted for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Her case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 23 and she is free on a personal-recognizance bond.
McCabe was being held Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, according to the jail's online records.
Public records show that McCabe has a number of misdemeanor convictions in Napoleon Municipal Court, and one felony conviction in common pleas court.
He also had overdosed not long before the incident with his sister and was revived with narcan at his place of employment in Napoleon by Napoleon Fire and Rescue, according to the MAN Unit official.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.