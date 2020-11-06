OTTAWA — Area law enforcement officers diffused a domestic violence incident early Wednesday evening. One person was taken into custody.
Officers from the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to 217 Riverview Drive at 5:57 p.m. for a domestic violence situation. Upon arrival, officers found that the male suspect was barricaded inside the residence and failed to comply with verbal orders to exit the home.
Information provided also indicated that the suspect had suspected suicidal tendencies.
A Putnam County Special Response Team (SRT) was later dispatched to assist after multiple attempts were made to communicate with him. SRT, along with Ottawa police officers, made entry into the residence using a flash bang to disorient the suspect. He was then taken into custody without further incident and incarcerated at the Putnam County Jail.
Felony charges are pending at this time.
Also assisting at the scene was the Putnam County EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.