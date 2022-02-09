A Defiance man and his wife — subjects of a recent methamphetamine drug investigation and seizure — have been indicted on first-degree felonies by a Defiance County grand jury.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Derek Brandi, 36, 736 Inverness Drive, and his wife, Audrey Brandi, 36, 736 Inverness Drive, are each charged with first-degree felonies amidst a Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit investigation.
They were among 12 persons indicted by the same grand jury (see related story).
Derek Brandi is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. Because of the drug amounts involved, he was indicted with a "major drug offender" specification, exposing him to mandatory prison terms upon conviction.
While those offenses alleged that on Jan. 28 he received approximately one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine for resale, the permitting drug charge alleges that he used his home to facilitate the drug transaction. This places the home at risk for forfeiture if he is convicted.
Audrey Brandi is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to Murray's office, "the Brandis received delivery of approximately a kilo of methamphetamine ... knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it was intended for sale or resale."
Both were being held Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and will be arraigned at a future date in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
MAN Unit Director Max Nofziger told The Crescent-News that the Brandis were implicated in a drug trafficking investigation that is continuing and may result in the indictment of "many, many more defendants."
"We are working with the federal agencies as well which will also be conducting investigations along with ours so there also could be potential federal charges that will be brought onto these defendants along with our charges," he said.
Nofziger explained hat the investigation into the Brandis began months ago.
"We started several months ago in an unrelated incident in the southern part of Ohio," he said. "We assisted another taskforce that led us to where we're at now — involving a lot of repeat offenders in our area. ... We're finding out how long and lengthy this network is."
Murray commented that "this case and the substantial volume of methamphetamine involved illustrates just how big of a problem the illegal drug trade continues to pose in our community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.