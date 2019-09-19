LYONS — The man who allegedly robbed a bank in Lyons on Monday has been identified, though he remains at large.
Shawn Simpkins, 50, address unavailable, is wanted in connection with the robbery of the Lyons State Bank, 133 E. Morenci St. According to Eric Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Cleveland Division, Simpkins reportedly produced a note demanding money from the teller. He allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.
Simpkins is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing navy blue coveralls and a black and grey hat.
The suspect was last seen in Adrian, Mich., on Tuesday.
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the responsible individual. Tips also may be provided and callers can remain anonymous.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 800-255-1122.
