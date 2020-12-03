Lost and found
Photo courtesy of Williams County Sheriff’s Office

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office posted a lost and found item on its Facebook page on Tuesday. A resident called the office reporting seeing several garbage bags along a Williams County road on Tuesday. A deputy went to check on the bags and discovered they were filled with approximately 135 pounds of marijuana. A spokesman for the office relayed that there will eventually be an order to destroy the marijuana. So far, no one has claimed the bags.

