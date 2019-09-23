PAULDING — A Defiance man was sentenced here Monday afternoon in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to more than two decades in prison for the shooting death of a man he claimed to have known as a friend.
Michael Loop, 33, 1130 Latty St., was sentenced by Judge Tiffany Beckman to consecutive 11-year prison terms on charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony, for a total term of 22 years. He was given credit for 368 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Loop will be eligible for early judicial release after serving half the prison sentence, although defense attorney William Kluge conceded following Monday’s hearing the unlikeliness of this.
A charge of aggravated murder was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between the defense team and Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Loop was convicted of the Sept. 20, 2018, shooting death of Phillip Koenn, 60, at Koenn’s rural Cecil residence on 11243 Road 230, while committing a burglary.
A second person from the Paulding/Oakwood area — Zane Bartley, 33 — was implicated in the theft as well. Charges of complicity to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, remain pending against Bartley in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
During Monday’s hearing, Kluge noted Bartley’s share of the blame, stating that Koenn’s death was the “furthest thing” from Loop’s mind on Sept. 20, 2018, when he was about to start a new job.
“Now Mike has indicated that he was not involved with the events causing the death, or leading up to, the death of Phil Koenn, and he has maintained that position from day one,” Kluge told the court. “In addition to that, he has indicated that after he arrived in Defiance later that morning on the 20th, Zane Bartley and he had conversation and he ended up going with Zane Bartley to Phil Koenn’s house where there was an attempted theft of many guns and apparently a theft of some other items that were out there, and chiefly because Zane Bartley wanted to go out there and steal Phil Koenn’s motorcycle.
“Mike has expressed to me many times his regret at being involved in the aftermath of the event causing Phil Koenn’s death, and I know he feels remorse that Phil Koenn died. ... they were friends and had been friends for awhile. Mike had no knowledge that Bartley was going to commit a robbery, notwithstanding what some of the state’s witnesses have previously indicated. But I think there’s no question that his involvement subsequent to that was deep and led to the distribution of some of Phil’s guns.”
Asked to make a statement, Loop said he “made a mistake that day I can’t take back. I wish I could, but I can’t. And I apologize to my family as well. My words might not mean much to them today, but I hope someday they’ll see. I am very regretful for the role that I played.”
Earlier in Monday’s hearing, Burkard read a statement from Barb Wappes, on behalf of Koenn’s family members, some of who were in the courtroom.
It stated: “Oh, how I wish we could turn back the clock a year and three days ago. Phil would be here. We will never forget that call we received that dreadful day. Phil will never watch his grandkids play soccer, baseball, basketball; go to dance recitals, grandparents day just because you wanted his belongings that he worked for. Have you worked for things that you have wanted? No, you have haven’t or you would not have been there at Phil’s that day.
“... What did Phil do to provoke you? You were on his playing field. Phil is forever gone. You will be away for 11 to 22 years. It is a good thing I am not the judge — you would never see the light of day again. I pray that every morning when you get up you look in the mirror you see Phil. When you go to bed at night you see Phil, and all day long you hear his name. ... Judge Beckman please put Michael Loop in prison for as long as you can. He will be able to have a life after prison. Phil’s life is gone forever. We will all hurt daily — Phil’s family, friends and myself. ... Phil, I love you, but not all of your choices that you have made during your lifetime. Rest in peace Phil. Michael I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive you.”
Kluge, who had asked Beckman not to impose the maximum terms on the charges, also had made mention of Koenn’s involvement with Loop in previous drug abuse.
“While Mike was friends with Phil Koenn, and they had done much together, they were also involved in drug use,” said Kluge. “And I know that Mike has made admissions already that he provided drugs to Phil at Phil’s request. And they were involved in that type of lifestyle which we see far too often these days, and we know that type of lifestyle leads to events like the events in this case.”
Loop’s criminal record includes convictions in Defiance and Paulding counties for a variety of criminal offenses, including grand theft in 2003, escape in 2004, complicity in the commission of a robbery in 2007, trafficking heroin in 2014, theft in 2015 and receiving stolen property in 2018.
Beckman noted that Loop already has been to prison five separate times.
“The length of Mr. Loop’s criminal history is significant dating back to the time when he was 14 years old until now when he is 33 years old,” said Beckman. “He’s lived a life of crime for sure.”
When the shooting death occurred, she noted, Loop was on community control in Defiance County (on a conviction for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.)
His plea and sentencing came just weeks before he was to stand trial on the original charges on Oct. 8 in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
