NAPOLEON — A long prison term was imposed Monday here in Henry County Common Pleas Court for the last of three defendants sentenced in a long-standing drug trafficking case.

Tyler Abston, 33, Bryan, was given a prison term of eight to 12 years by visiting judge Keith Schierloh of Putnam County for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies. Schierloh was filling in for Judge John Collier who will be retiring on Sept. 1.

“We’re happy that a message is sent that you traffic those types of drugs and that amount you’re going to go to prison,” Henry County Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon.

As part of the plea negotiations between Howe-Gebers’ office and defense attorney Matthew Chapel of Fort Wayne, five other charges against Abston — two additional counts of trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second and fourth-degree felonies — were dismissed.

Abston and three others were convicted of selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Henry County. According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.

Abston, John Crawford, 38, Sand Creek, Mich., and Vicki Witmer, 52, Gladwin, Mich., each were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November 2019 following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit. (Abston previously listed a Jackson, Mich. address.)

Crawford, who was described by Howe-Gebers as a “runner” for Abston, was given a mandatory prison term totaling nine to 13 1/2 years by Collier on July 28, 2020, on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.

Crawford had filed an appeal with the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima which upheld the sentence imposed, although it reversed a restitution order.

Witmer was given a four-year term by Collier on April 2, 2020.

