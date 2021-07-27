NAPOLEON — A long prison term was imposed Monday here in Henry County Common Pleas Court for the last of three defendants sentenced in a long-standing drug trafficking case.
Tyler Abston, 33, Bryan, was given a prison term of eight to 12 years by visiting judge Keith Schierloh of Putnam County for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies. Schierloh was filling in for Judge John Collier who will be retiring on Sept. 1.
“We’re happy that a message is sent that you traffic those types of drugs and that amount you’re going to go to prison,” Henry County Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon.
As part of the plea negotiations between Howe-Gebers’ office and defense attorney Matthew Chapel of Fort Wayne, five other charges against Abston — two additional counts of trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second and fourth-degree felonies — were dismissed.
Abston and three others were convicted of selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Henry County. According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.
Abston, John Crawford, 38, Sand Creek, Mich., and Vicki Witmer, 52, Gladwin, Mich., each were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November 2019 following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit. (Abston previously listed a Jackson, Mich. address.)
Crawford, who was described by Howe-Gebers as a “runner” for Abston, was given a mandatory prison term totaling nine to 13 1/2 years by Collier on July 28, 2020, on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.
Crawford had filed an appeal with the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima which upheld the sentence imposed, although it reversed a restitution order.
Witmer was given a four-year term by Collier on April 2, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.