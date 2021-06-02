A Defiance man was sentenced to prison Tuesday morning in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for an assault that caused the death of another person.
Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave., was given a sentence of seven to 10 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
The charge alleged that on Oct. 25 in a parking lot outside Defiance's Amvets Post 1991 building, 1795 Spruce St., Byrd assaulted Johnny Jiminez, 67, of Defiance, striking him with his fist. Jiminez fell and struck his head, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
During Tuesday's hearing, Byrd's attorney — Ryan Parker of Toledo — explained that his client had first punched another man who "disrespected" him. Jiminez then approached Byrd, explained Parker, to ask him to calm down when the defendant punched him.
Jiminez was initially taken to Mercy Defiance Hospital with head trauma, but died six days later from injuries on Oct. 31, according to Murray.
"He (Byrd) did not foresee, or intend, anywhere near the harm that resulted," Parker told the court.
Earlier, he said Byrd expressed "extreme remorse" to the victim's family.
Byrd did not make a statement Tuesday when asked to speak via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since Nov. 2.
Schmenk called the incident "obviously a tragic event." However, he told Byrd "you start punching people" and "bad things are going to happen."
He noted Byrd's lengthy criminal record which included numerous disorderly convictions as well as others for assault and domestic violence.
"Given your history and the pattern of behavior it's not surprising that you're here," Schmenk said.
Byrd could have been sentenced to a prison term of eight to 12 years.
A charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Parker.
