PAULDING — A Bryan woman was sentenced to more than five years in prison here Tuesday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on charges that she sold large amounts of methamphetamine.
Angela Lambert, 41, was given a minimum 65-month prison term by Judge Tiffany Beckman on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. (The maximum sentence is 77 months as one of the charges included an indefinite term of two to three years.)
Beckman also ordered that $594 in cash seized during the investigation be forfeited to the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit, based in Defiance. And she gave Lambert credit for 226 days served in jail while her case was pending.
The sentence — which followed Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's recommendation — was ordered to run concurrent to a two-year prison term imposed on Dec. 11 in Williams County Common Pleas Court against Lambert on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
That offense also alleged that Lambert sold methamphetamine.
Lambert had pleaded guilty to the Paulding County charges on Dec. 4. They alleged that she had sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant during an investigation by the MAN Unit that lasted more than eight months according to its director, Max Nofziger.
Lambert's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, noted that her client's problems began when she became involved in a relationship with a man who was heavily involved in the use and sale of methamphetamine. She had "virtually no prior criminal history" and was "leading a law-abiding life" before that, according to Smith.
"Because she was unable to pull herself out of that relationship she found herself to be addicted to methamphetamine herself," explained Smith. "And even though that relationship eventually did end she had already basically signed her ticket at that point and was unable to pull herself out of that lifestyle. And she finds herself here today because of those choices that she made — not to seek help and pull herself out of that situation."
Smith called her client an "incredibly intelligent" woman, with the ability to work through her issues.
Beckman told Lambert she was troubled by the case because "you were using that intelligence in a way to hurt not only yourself, but this whole community, and bringing a massive amount of drugs into this community. And that's disturbing to me."
Lambert was contrite, telling the court she "learned a lot" and is willing to "pay for what I've done." But she said the amount of drugs she's accused of "bringing into this area" is "not correct."
Nofziger told The Crescent-News earlier that Lambert was selling "anywhere between half a pound and a pound (of methamphetamine) per week."
Lambert's Williams County trafficking offense had occurred while she was free on bond and her Paulding County cases were pending.
