A local woman — at-large for 15 years on a theft charge — was sentenced to community control Thursday afternoon in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Mary Reed, 55, Continental, was placed on community control for five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and ordered to make restitution of $8,441.04 to the victim.
Reed had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in April 2004 for her failure to reimburse funds paid to her by Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) from June-August, 2001.
According to Steve Furnas, assistant county prosecutor who handled the state’s case, Reed had been an independent contractor for NOCAC as a living provider. She had been issued a check for work to be completed, but used the money to buy a car before going to Oklahoma.
Her attorney — Jeff Horvath of Defiance — indicated that she went to Oklahoma after meeting a man. She explained that she moved back to northwest Ohio in March 2018.
Horvath stated during Thursday’s hearing that she made a “lapse in judgment,” and noted her limited financial situation, so she’ll have to “chip away” at the restitution amount.
Furnas noted in an interview Thursday that Reed was arrested on a warrant in June.
“The evidence was there to prove that she was paid this money in advance,” he said. “She was then to submit billing to show that she earned this money, and the money was to be deducted and she was to pay back what she didn’t earn. Obviously, she took the whole of the money and — she said — bought a car and went to Oklahoma.”
Horvath had filed a motion to dismiss the case against Reed — citing a lack of active prosecution — in June, but Schmenk overruled it. Reed then pleaded guilty to the charge on July 25, and the case was scheduled for sentencing following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report.
