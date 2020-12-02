PAULDING — An area woman was sentenced here Tuesday to community control for a violent episode involving a knife.
Brenda Fisher, 33, Hicksville, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Tiffany Beckman on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. She also was sentenced to 63 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for time served while her case was pending.
Fisher entered a guilty plea to the charge on Oct. 5 when a pre-sentence investigation had been ordered. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A Paulding County grand jury which returned the charge in August alleged that on July 25 Fisher caused physical harm to her then boyfriend, Thomas McMichael, with a knife during a domestic dispute.
McMichael was treated and released at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for a stab wound to his shoulder, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
He told The Crescent-News that the incident stemmed from an argument between Fisher and McMichael over the changing of a tire on the defendant's vehicle. He said the victim pulled out a knife, punctured the vehicle's tire and threatened Fisher with the weapon, before she grabbed it away from him.
Burkard explained that a surveillance tape showed that they were arguing when the folding knife was taken away from McMichael and he was stabbed.
Fisher was represented by attorney Tim Holtsberry of Defiance.
"I think she was defending herself," he said during an interview Tuesday. "It was clear on the video he (McMichael) had a knife and cut her tires and put the knife in her face."
Holtsberry acknowledged that she used the knife, but "she felt like she was defending herself at that point."
