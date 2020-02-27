A Defiance woman was placed on community control Wednesday in a case involving a random robbery and vandalism last spring on the city’s south end.
Chantel Partee, 34, 721 Stratton Ave., was placed on community control for four years by Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of robbery, a third-degree; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Schmenk also ordered her to make restitution of $464.33 for damage at the Shell gas station at 1163 S. Clinton St. He reserved prison terms of 41 months in case Partee violates terms of community control.
The robbery charge was amended from a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and Partee’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
According to Murray, on May 10 Defiance police responded to a complaint in which Partee stepped in front of an elderly female’s car on South Clinton Street, near Terrawenda Drive, pounding on the vehicle’s hood.
Partee had the woman drive her to the Shell gas station where she “went into that business and proceeded to break items,” creating “a great disturbance there,” Murray told the court on Jan. 2 when Partee entered a plea.
Before sentence was pronounced Wednesday, Hill said his client “has some history of mental health issues,” and if she would stay away from drugs “we won’t see her.” He added that Partee is now employed and passed a drug screen Wednesday.
“I’m a different person now,” Partee told the court, while apologizing for the incident. “I was acting out of character. I’d like a second chance please.”
Schmenk said she had only a minimal criminal record with no felony convictions.
