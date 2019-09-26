A Napoleon woman has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for causing the traffic death of a Paulding County man in 2018.
Emily Mossing, 25, was placed on probation for three years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with 120 days suspended and given a three-year operator’s license suspension.
Granted work release during her 60-day sentence, Mossing was ordered to make $653.18 restitution and have no contact with the victim’s family. The suspended portion of the jail sentence could be imposed if she violates terms of probation.
A county grand jury indictment in June 2018 alleged that on Jan. 20, 2018, the vehicle Mossing was driving ran a stop sign at Buckskin Road and Ohio 49 north of Hicksville, and hit a vehicle driven by William Moore, 49, Payne.
Moore was pronounced dead at Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital, while Mossing was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
The charge had been amended from aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Mossing’s attorney, Clayton Crites of Defiance. The aggravated component of the charge had alleged Mossing operated a vehicle “recklessly” as opposed to “negligently.”
The reduction in the charge resolved an issue between the prosecutor’s office and the defense about whether Mossing was using a cellphone when the crash occurred. According to Schmenk, Mossing denied it, and passed a polygraph test taken voluntarily.
“Both sides did an extraordinary amount of investigation,” said Schmenk.
The victim’s sister and daughter made statements during the sentencing, and spoke about the devastating loss to their family, according to Schmenk.
He called the case a “tragic situation,” noting the sometimes serious consequences of unintentional behavior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.