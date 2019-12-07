A local woman charged with attempting to murder another person in Defiance with a knife is among 16 people indicted by a Defiance County grand jury.
Audrey Foust, 30, 1939 E. Second St., is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Authorities allege that on Nov. 17 she used a knife to stab an adult male, Terry Soto, in the chest at 729 Harrison Ave. in Defiance. He was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, Murray indicated.
He noted that Foust and Soto had a prior relationship.
Defiance police also had been called to the residence for a disturbance involving Foust on Nov. 9. She was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after that incident.
Also indicted were:
• Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St.; and Kayla Hahn, 21, Napoleon, each for burglary, a second-degree felony. Daenens also was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 6 they trespassed in a residence on Moser Road.
• Timothy Babcock, 41, Toledo, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 30 Babcock, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to report his change of address as required. He was previously convicted of abduction, a third-degree felony.
• Robert Barker, 68, 23292 Breckler Road, for four counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, one a third-degree felony, the others fourth-degree felonies. Authorities allege that on multiple occasions from March 2016 through September of 2019 Barker engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a female juvenile at his residence. Authorities further allege that Barker had sexual contact with another female juvenile under the age of 13 who he also compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
• John Chapman, 36, Ney, for two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 20 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 14 on Defiance’s Jefferson Avenue Aden caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence involving a family or household member.
• Otto Bettcher, 58, Hicksville, for four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 23, at a residence on Hicksville’s West Arthur Street, he had sexual contact with a female juvenile, and her ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental condition.
• Nathan Brown, 32, 13371 Oris St., for theft, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug possession charges, authorities allege that on Oct. 30 Brown stole property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to an elderly person from a residence on Gipe Road.
• John Dyer Sr., 52, Fort Wayne, for safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Oct. 11 he forced entry into a business on Ohio 66 north after hours and used tools to enter into a safe. Authorities further allege that Dyer then stole approximately $800 from a safe at the business.
• Thomas Moore, 26, 1037 Madison Ave., for assault, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 24, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Moore punched a hospital staff member who was performing official medical duties.
• Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, for gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 19, at a residence on Hicksville’s Fountain Street, he had sexual contact with a female juvenile, who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
• George Boecker, 29, Cloverdale, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Lisa Kuch, 42, Toledo, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 8, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, Kuch gave police the personal identifying information of another, with the intent to hold herself out to be that individual.
• Lindsay McCulloch, 33, address unknown, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 12, while at a residence on Defiance’s Degler Street, she stole a debit card belonging to another person and used it without permission.
• Lance McGee, 27, Indianapolis, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
