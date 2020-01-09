A Defiance woman convicted in November of embezzling large amounts of money from a local church has been arrested on a probation violation and faces a new investigation.
Brandi Berry, 40, 420 Holgate Ave., had been placed on community control for five years in November on a charge of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk also had ordered her to make restitution of $61,748.11 to St. John Lutheran School, 655 Wayne Ave., which once employed her as a part-time bookkeeper, while a 52-month state prison term was reserved for Berry if she violated terms of community control.
Additionally, Schmenk ruled that Berry would have to provide proof within 30 days that she spent no less than $60,000 of the stolen money on her daughter’s purported medical expenses, as she indicated to authorities and the court. If not, Schmenk told Berry, she would be subject to revocation of her community control and sentenced accordingly.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said Wednesday that Berry has been arrested and is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on an alleged probation violation. He indicated that a tampering with records investigation is now pending concerning the records Berry was to produce.
A probation violation hearing had not been scheduled in common pleas court as of Wednesday night, according to Murray.
Berry’s attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, declined comment when contacted Wednesday.
Before her Nov. 7 sentencing in common pleas court, Berry had made a payment of $58,000 to the school, which had recouped $50,000 through insurance. In all, Berry was accused of taking approximately $169,000 from the school between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018.
