A local man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court and ordered to forfeit a large amount of cash and a vehicle in a fentanyl-related case.
Gilberto Villarreal Jr., 36, pleaded no contest to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty of each by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
He was given prison terms totaling 5-7 years with credit for 160 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Cash totaling $4,148 that was seized by authorities during the investigation was ordered forfeited as was a 2017 Ford Fusion vehicle.
Villarreal is not eligible for early judicial release.
The trafficking charge was amended from a first-degree felony while a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Villarreal’s attorney, Danny Hill II.
Villarreal had been indicted by a county grand jury in May, and charged with possessing 43 grams of “pure fentanyl” and providing drugs to a person who overdosed, according to authorities.
At the time, Murray told The Crescent-News that “these are among some of the most serious drug trafficking-related offenses that we’ve seen recently,” saying “these charges suggest that this offender is heavily involved in the drug trafficking culture of our area.”
The indictment was filed not long after officers of the Defiance-base Multi-Area Narcotics Unit conducted a consent search on May 2 at 913 Greenbriar Lane in Defiance where the fentanyl was seized. Another four grams of methamphetamine also was taken from Villarreal’s vehicle which was confiscated in the investigation.
Additionally, Villarreal was charged with providing fentanyl to a female who overdosed on the drug earlier this year and was revived with narcan, according to Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.