NAPOLEON — A Holgate man has been sentenced here in Henry County Common Pleas Court for a domestic assault.
James Bowers, was placed on community control for five years by Judge John Collier on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He also was ordered to be evaluated by A Renewed Mind and comply with treatment recommendations. A seven-year prison term has been reserved in case Bowers violates terms of community control.
Bowers previously had pleaded guilty to the charge, which alleged that on Dec. 29 at a residence in the Holgate area he attempted to strangle a female acquaintance during a domestic dispute.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, the victim passed out, but has recovered.
Bowers was represented by attorney Steve Spitler of Bowling Green.
