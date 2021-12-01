NAPOLEON — A local man has been sentenced here in Henry County Common Pleas Court to make a large amount of restitution and serve a few months in jail on a theft charge.
Adam Eis, 41, New Bavaria, was placed on community control for five years by Visiting Judge Keith Schierloh of Putnam County on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony, with conditions, including that he make restitution of $100,000 to the primary victim, Mark Wachtman. He also was given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
A charge of money laundering, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and Eis' attorney, Sarah Haberland of Toledo.
A Henry County grand jury returned the two-count indictment against Eis in January. The charges alleged that he helped organize youth basketball tournaments through an organization called "National Exposure Tournament Series," relying on contributions from other persons, but used the money for personal transactions.
According to Howe-Gebers, perhaps only one basketball tournament was held.
She said he had "good intentions" initially and the "victims even tried to resolve it with him," adding that "even after it was brought to our intention we tried to resolve it before going to indictment. I don't think he felt he did anything wrong ... ."
Howe-Gebers said the restitution amount was the figure the prosecution and defense agreed upon, but said it could be "a lot more."
A charge remains pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court against a co-defendant — Jason Schwartz, 47, Lima. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10 on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Schwartz is incarcerated in the Allen County Correctional Institute in Lima having been sentenced to an eight-year prison term for a community control violation on a previous conviction (two counts of unlawful securities practices, each a second-degree felony) in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Eis had been a member of the Holgate Local Schools Board of Education, but recently resigned.
Howe-Gebers noted that the charges against him had nothing to do with any school functions.
