A Hicksville man was sentenced to prison Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a violent domestic incident.
Jeremiah Fauver, 35, was given a 59-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 176 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier 1 sexual offender.
Fauver will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in jail, but Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray told The Crescent-News that he would be opposed to release within two years.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 11 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The gross sexual imposition charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Fauver’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
A September grand jury indictment had alleged that on Sept. 1-2, Fauver choked and assault a former girlfriend during an incident at her residence in Hicksville. The charges also alleged that he had forced sexual contact with her, restrained her and took her phone, preventing a call for help.
The victim later reported the incident to authorities after going to work following the incident, Murray indicated.
The second count of domestic violence alleged an incident in July with the same victim, when she was shoved around and sustained minor injuries, according to Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.