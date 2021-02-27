A Hicksville man was sentenced to prison Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a violent domestic incident.

Jeremiah Fauver, 35, was given a 59-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony.

He was given credit for 176 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier 1 sexual offender.

Fauver will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in jail, but Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray told The Crescent-News that he would be opposed to release within two years.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 11 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

The gross sexual imposition charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Fauver’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.

A September grand jury indictment had alleged that on Sept. 1-2, Fauver choked and assault a former girlfriend during an incident at her residence in Hicksville. The charges also alleged that he had forced sexual contact with her, restrained her and took her phone, preventing a call for help.

The victim later reported the incident to authorities after going to work following the incident, Murray indicated.

The second count of domestic violence alleged an incident in July with the same victim, when she was shoved around and sustained minor injuries, according to Murray.

