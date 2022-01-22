A local man has been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on 27 sexual abuse charges stemming from misconduct involving two young girls.
Gregory Goller, 51, 08548 Trinity Road, is charged with six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; 20 counts of endangering children, each a second-degree felony; and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony.
He was one of 20 persons indicted by a recent Defiance County grand jury (see related story Page A3).
The charges against Goller allege that he had sexual conduct with two girls between Sept. 1, 2008 and Aug. 31, 2009 when they were each less than 13 years of age, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. He also allegedly coerced the victims in creating pictures of them in a state of nudity and transferred similar material to another person.
The case was investigated by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office which conducted a search warrant at his residence.
“A search warrant was executed at his house and a number of devices were seized,” explained Murray who said the investigation is continuing. “The initial investigation discovered multiple images of children in a state of nudity.”
According to Murray, the allegations came to light when incriminating pictures surfaced.
“Some initial complaints had been investigated some time ago,” he said. “The discovery of the digital evidence only came to light in the last several weeks. The sheriff’s office received a report about some of these images that were discovered by someone else.”
Asked to comment on the case, he said, “considering the number and severity of the charges, and the nature of the offenses, this was a very disturbing kind of a case.”
Goller had been charged by the sheriff’s office with three initial offenses as a preliminary proceeding in Defiance Municipal Court. However, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in that court — which only would have determined if there were probable cause to detain him on the charge — on Tuesday and he was found over to common pleas court.
Bond had been set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision in municipal court on Jan. 12. Goller’s arraignment in Defiance County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Feb. 1.
He was arrested by the county sheriff’s office on Jan. 11 and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he remained incarcerated on Friday.
Goller was represented by attorney Nathan VanDenBerghe of Wauseon during the municipal court proceedings.
