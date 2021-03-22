HOLGATE — A local man was hit and seriously injured by an unknown vehicle while jogging on County Road G1 on Friday evening.

Henry County Sheriff's Office reported that on Friday, at approximately 5:27 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of the accident on County Road G1, just east of County Road 18, in Henry County's Flatrock Township. They report that 33 year-old Samuel Santos Jr., of Holgate, was jogging when a vehicle struck him. Santos was life-flighted to Mercy-St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries.

The vehicle that allegedly struck Santos left the scene before law enforcement arrived. No other information about the incident is available at this time.

