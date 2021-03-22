HOLGATE — A local man was hit and seriously injured by an unknown vehicle while jogging on County Road G1 on Friday evening.
Henry County Sheriff's Office reported that on Friday, at approximately 5:27 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of the accident on County Road G1, just east of County Road 18, in Henry County's Flatrock Township. They report that 33 year-old Samuel Santos Jr., of Holgate, was jogging when a vehicle struck him. Santos was life-flighted to Mercy-St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries.
The vehicle that allegedly struck Santos left the scene before law enforcement arrived. No other information about the incident is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.