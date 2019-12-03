A local man was sentenced to a long prison term Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas in a child sexual abuse case.
Marcus Tressler, 21, Evansport, was given a term of 10-15 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony.
He was classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for time served in jail while his case was pending. Tressler has been incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a cash bond since his arrest earlier this year.
He had pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 10 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The charge alleged that Tressler engaged in sexual conduct with an 11-year-old girl.
During Monday’s sentencing, Schmenk described the crime as a “heinous act,” and noted that Tressler had covered the victim’s mouth during the incident when she attempted to scream.
The sexual conduct was interrupted by an adult, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, and then reported to authorities.
Tressler’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, requested that her client be given a sentence in the “lower end” of the range available. She noted that Tressler had no criminal record above the misdemeanor level, and said “this was an isolated incident.”
Asked to make a statement, Tressler said “I would like to apologize to the victim and the victim’s family for the incident. I would also like to ask everyone involved in the incident for forgiveness. And I would like to become a functioning member of society once this is all said and done.”
Just before pronouncing sentence, Schmenk noted Tressler’s record which included several misdemeanor offenses as a juvenile and adult.
He added that the circumstances of the rape case “are disturbing to say the least,” and said “the circumstances clearly approach the worst form of the offense. I think if there were any further aggravating factors, it would amount to a life-sentence offense — age of the victim, impact on the victim, his efforts to deflect responsibility.”
