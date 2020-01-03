Community control and a local jail term was the sentence imposed Thursday in the case of a local man who injured his infant daughter.
Appearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, Keagan DeWitt, 20, 09162 Flickinger Road, was placed on community control for five years and given a 60-day jail sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
He also ordered that DeWitt comply with the Defiance County Department of Job and Family Services’ case plan — including psychological treatment — have no contact with the child unless authorized and have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 5.
An indictment for child endangering, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and DeWitt’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
DeWitt had pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to a bill of information charging him with violating a duty of care for his 2-month-old infant girl on Nov. 29, 2018, at his residence near Delaware Bend in Delaware Township.
Hill noted that DeWitt was “sleep deprived” at the time and shook the infant after being unable to “sooth the child.” He called the incident a “horrible tragedy” and “an accident out of frustration.”
According to law enforcement sources, the child sustained bruising and broken bones, and was hospitalized for an “extended period of time,” while the pre-sentence investigation report indicated that she suffered no permanent damage. The child had been taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before being transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Children’s Hospital.
DeWitt declined to make a statement during Thursday’s hearing, but Hill said his client is “very remorseful” and has had “mental health issues since early age.” He said DeWitt had contacted his mother about the child’s condition after it happened.
Before pronouncing sentence, Schmenk made mention of DeWitt’s mental health issues, saying “the real tragedy here is this guy ever had a kid,” and noting that as far back as kindergarten, school officials detected problems with him. Although DeWitt does not have an adult criminal record, Schmenk indicated that an incident occurred as a juvenile when his mother (Lynn Hillard) called authorities because he was being unruly.
Hillard attended Thursday’s hearing and asked that Schmenk not sentence her son to prison.
“Keagan’s not a bad person,” she said. “... I don’t say that you smack him on his hand and say, hey Keagan, what you (did) was okay,’ but I don’t think throwing him behind a cell and letting him sit there is the right answer either. Teach him what he needs to know to help him so it never happens again. Schools don’t teach these kids what they need to know, but you guys have the ability to help him to learn so it never happens again.”
She added that her son has done “everything you’ve guys have asked him, and he’s still trying.”
DeWitt and his girlfriend — the mother of the injured child — remain together as a couple, according to Hill.
Murray had not made a sentencing recommendation before Schmenk pronounced sentence Thursday.
