A Defiance man was sentenced Monday to prison and community control for his involvement in a Switzer Road shooting incident and Ney area burglary on the same day in 2019.
Tyler Rohrs, 29, 620 Seneca St., was given a 4- to 6-year prison term by Defiance County Common Pleas Court Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
He also was placed on community control for four years following his release from prison on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and ordered to make $800 restitution to the victim.
Rohrs was given credit for time served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his cases were pending. According to CCNO records, he has been incarcerated there since Dec. 18, 2019.
A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Rohrs’ attorney, Peter Seibel of Defiance.
Rohrs had pleaded no contest to the charges on Feb. 11 — when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered‚ and had been found guilty by Schmenk.
Rohrs participated with others in an incident at 18582 Switzer Road on Dec. 16, 2019 in which at least two shots were fired from an AR-15 rifle, according to Murray, with one victim sustaining minor injuries.The shots were fired from the bed of a pickup truck that stopped on Switzer Road outside the residence.
Seibel told the court Monday that Rohrs’ had “no idea” a weapon was going to be discharged in the Switzer Road incident, “although he accepts responsibility.”
Rohrs also was implicated in a second incident on Dec. 16, 2019, in which he and three others unlawfully entered a residence at 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16, robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Murray had said the crime appeared to have been drug-related.
Seibel also told the court Monday that the burglary crime was drug-related, and said Rohrs — who had served three years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged — made some “bad choices.”
“His biggest problem was tagging along with these people,” said Seibel, adding that his decisions “probably were clouded by drug use.” But he said Rohrs had no criminal record.
“I did have a drug problem,” Rohrs told Schmenk. “I made some bad decisions.”
Schmenk offered little comment before pronouncing sentence, characterizing each crime as “a dangerous situation.”
Sentencing is pending in common pleas court for one of Rohrs’ co-defendants in the shooting case — Jacob Frericks, 29, 518 Washington Ave. — while two other co-defendants previously were given prison terms.
Three co-defendants in the Bend Road burglary have been given prison terms.
